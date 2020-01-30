January 30, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
USING WHATSAPP? Top Hacker explains dangers revealed by MBS / BEZOS scandal
The news that the UN was accusing Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, of hacking the phone of tech entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, seemed like a bolt from the blue. But as the story unfolded it became clear there was a deep well of politics behind the apparently random act. And it touched on some of the most bitter geopolitical disputes happening right now.
USING WHATSAPP? Top Hacker explains dangers revealed by MBS / BEZOS scandal
Explore