WORLD
1 MIN READ
Global economic costs mount as China's coronavirus spreads | Money Talks
Google is the latest global company to take action in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The tech giant is temporarily shutting all of its offices in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, joining other tech firms, including Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft that have taken similar action to protect their staff. Global efforts to contain the deadly virus haven't slowed its spread, with the death toll and the number of infections more than doubling just this week. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the global economic costs are already mounting. And Einar Tangen is a China political and economic affairs analyst in Beijing. He told us about the effect of the outbreak on China's reputation. #GlobalEconomic #China #CoronaVirus
Global economic costs mount as China's coronavirus spreads | Money Talks
January 30, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us