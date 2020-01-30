BIZTECH
Falling birth rates in the US could impact economic growth | Money Talks
The number of women having children in the United States has fallen for a fourth year in a row and has hit a new record low. More people in their late 30s and early 40s are choosing to have babies but government data shows major declines among younger age groups. As William Denselow reports from New York, a drop in fertility rates can have a major impact on how a nation's resources are distributed. #US #BirthRate #EconomicGrowth
January 30, 2020
