January 31, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
THE BILLIONAIRE, THE PRINCE AND THE iPHONE: Did Mohammed Bin Salman hack Amazon Boss's phone?
Extra-marital affairs, murder in Istanbul, state-orchestrated cyber-bullying – close observers knew there was bad blood between the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and one of the world’s most successful tech entrepreneurs. But when news of alleged personal hacking broke, it kicked off a media storm.
THE BILLIONAIRE, THE PRINCE AND THE iPHONE: Did Mohammed Bin Salman hack Amazon Boss's phone?
Explore