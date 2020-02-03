WORLD
Life After Brexit
It's been a messy divorce, but after years of negotiations, resignations and protests Brexit is finally here. The UK has 11 months to negotiate its future relationship with the European Union, and as Britain breaks away from the bloc, Scotland has renewed its bid for independence. Scottish lawmakers have already backed calls for another referendum. But will they convince British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let them have the vote? Guests: Peter Wilding Former Adviser to UK Prime Minister David Cameron Ben Habib MEP for The Brexit Party James Dornan Member of the Scottish Parliament for the SNP
Life After Brexit
February 3, 2020
