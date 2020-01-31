WORLD
Turkey Calls on Greece to Demilitarise Islands in the Aegean Sea
Turkish Defense Minister Hulici Akar has called on Greece to demilitarise 16 islands in the Aegean Sea, which Athens has already rejected. Disputes in the Aegean are long running, so what’s causing the sudden increase in rhetoric? We break down the dispute and ask whether Greece is ratcheting up tensions in the Aegean in response to Turkey’s increasing support for the UN-backed government in Libya, a move Athens has opposed. Guests: Dimitri Tsarouhas Associate Professor at Bilkent University Mehmet Celik Managing editor of the English-language Daily Sabah newspaper
January 31, 2020
