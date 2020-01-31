WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit means uncertainty for Polish citizens in Britain
The issue of immigration was one of the core factors that triggered Britain's departure from the EU. The Leave campaign painted the issue as the EU forcing the UK to accept EU nationals. The reality is that while freedom of movement is one of the most important collective tenets of the EU, the British government always had control of its borders. It had the right to ask EU citizens to leave the country after three months if they didn't have a job or fulfil other conditions, such as being able to support themselves financially. Those who live in the UK are now in a state of limbo. As Mehmet Solmaz reports, Polish citizens are mostly seeing their stay as a temporary work assignment. #UK #Brexit #Poland
January 31, 2020
