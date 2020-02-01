BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
The road to Brexit has been long and politically costly | Money Talks
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the UK's withdrawal from the European Union as a 'New Dawn', but Friday's Brexit could be the easiest part of the process. After the withdrawal, an 11-month transition period will begin, during which time British and European leaders will have to negotiate a new trade agreement. Brexit has had a momentous effect on British politics. It's ended the careers of two prime ministers, eight cabinet ministers and over 80 members of parliament. It's also forced two elections and tested the country's unwritten constitution to its limits. Here's Melinda Nucifora on how we got here. For more, we spoke to correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd who was at Westminster. #Brexit #TheresaMay #BorisJohnson
The road to Brexit has been long and politically costly | Money Talks
February 1, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us