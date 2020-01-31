BIZTECH
EU leaders warn against further deviation from single market | Money Talks
Brexit brings to a close four years of political turmoil that's caused chaos on both sides of the Channel. But as Sarah Morice reports, this isn't really the end of Brexit.. just the start of the second phase which will involve tough trade negotiations. For more on the reaction in Brussels, let's speak to Lucy Hough. #TradeDeal #UKEURelations #EuropeanUnion
January 31, 2020
