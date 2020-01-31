January 31, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU leaders warn against further deviation from single market | Money Talks
Brexit brings to a close four years of political turmoil that's caused chaos on both sides of the Channel. But as Sarah Morice reports, this isn't really the end of Brexit.. just the start of the second phase which will involve tough trade negotiations. For more on the reaction in Brussels, let's speak to Lucy Hough. #TradeDeal #UKEURelations #EuropeanUnion
EU leaders warn against further deviation from single market | Money Talks
Explore