WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel’s Gaza Blockade: People with permanent injuries struggle after protests end
The Gaza strip remains a volatile zone, where at least 364 people have been killed in two years of weekly protests against Israel's blockade of Palestinian territory. Palestinian Authorities say more than 19-thousand demonstrators have also been injured, and some have been left with permanent disabilities. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at what life is like for them now. #GazaProtests #IsraelPalestine #GazaBlockade
Israel’s Gaza Blockade: People with permanent injuries struggle after protests end
February 1, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us