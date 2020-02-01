Israel’s Gaza Blockade: People with permanent injuries struggle after protests end

The Gaza strip remains a volatile zone, where at least 364 people have been killed in two years of weekly protests against Israel's blockade of Palestinian territory. Palestinian Authorities say more than 19-thousand demonstrators have also been injured, and some have been left with permanent disabilities. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at what life is like for them now. #GazaProtests #IsraelPalestine #GazaBlockade