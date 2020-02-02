February 2, 2020
Germany faces critical shortage of healthcare personnel for the elderly
Germany has one of the oldest populations in the world, which is proving a growing challenge to the government. The shortage of healthcare personnel is one such headache, with the country set to need hundreds of thousands of nurses in the next few decades. Yunus Paksoy reports from Berlin. #GermanyPopulation #NursingCrisis #ElderlyCare
