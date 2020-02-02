February 2, 2020
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cuts ties with US and Israel
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has cut ties with Israel and the US in response to US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, dubbed by Trump as the “deal of the century.” It proposes the US recognition of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. #Trump #Palestine #PeacePlan
