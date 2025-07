Novak Djokovic beats Thiem for 17th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic defended his crown at the Australian Open, winning his 17th Grand Slam title. The Serb beat out the up-and-coming Austrian Dominic Thiem in a grueling five-set match in Melbourne. And as Talha Duman reports, it's another example of one of the big three dominating a major tournament. #Tennis #AustralianOpen #Djokovic