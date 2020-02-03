Syrian regime’s bombardments force people to flee in last rebel-held area

After nine years of war, rebel fighters in Syria have been driven to their last stronghold in the northwest. The fighting has caused hundreds of thousands of Syrians to move towards the Turkish border. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto accompanied one man in his search to find a safe place for his family in Idlib province. #Idlib #SyrianWar #SyrianRefugees