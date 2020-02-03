Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years

The NFL couldn't have asked for a better end to its 100th season. The Super Bowl 54 in Miami, was set to be a great match-up. The Kansas City Chiefs - the NFL's hottest offence - taking on arguably the league's best defence - the San Francisco 49ers. And the game delivered. Aadel Haleem takes a look at some of the big plays, on and off the field.