February 3, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Many European countries send waste to Portuguese landfills
According to the World Bank - people around the globe dump more than 2-billion tones waste every year. Governments are having a hard time dealing with all the rubbish. And as Mehmet Solmaz reports, while the European Union is making some progress, it still has some way to go - to find solutions to its waste troubles. #EuropeWaste #Landfills #WasteManagement
Many European countries send waste to Portuguese landfills
Explore