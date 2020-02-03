Many European countries send waste to Portuguese landfills

According to the World Bank - people around the globe dump more than 2-billion tones waste every year. Governments are having a hard time dealing with all the rubbish. And as Mehmet Solmaz reports, while the European Union is making some progress, it still has some way to go - to find solutions to its waste troubles. #EuropeWaste #Landfills #WasteManagement