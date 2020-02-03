South Africa’s power supplier Eskom forced to turn off the lights

Large parts of South Africa have experienced power cuts this weekend, as Eskom, the country's power supplier has been forced to turn off the lights. The utility says three of its power plants have to undergo maintenance and it has no emergency reserves. Ntshepeng Motema-Alexandra reports from Johannesburg on the power cuts that have become far too common. #SouthAfrica #Eskom #LoadShedding