TAKING ON TRUMP: How can the Democrats win?

The US election campaign is about to go into overdrive. As the President’s impeachment trial continues, Democrats are starting the process of picking their candidate. So what do they have to do, to turf Trump out of the White House? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Trump, #2020Election, #USElection2020