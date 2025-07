Latina superstars wow social media with halftime show

00:55 - The #SuperBowl has come and gone for another year. The game was played, the halftime show staged and the ads run. We break it down 07:28 - #BAFTAS given out. Stars call out lack of diversity 11:40 - Sesame Street gets back its Arabic version. The original went off air during the Gulf War in 1991 #BaftasSoWhite