BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Chinese stocks plunge over coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks
Stock prices in China fell by as much as nine percent on the first day of trading since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. Its spread has severely hit consumer spending during the Lunar New Year holiday - a period when businesses on the mainland usually see a big boost in sales. Hoping to make up for the fall in retail sales, the government's pumping billions of dollars into the economy. But as Motheo Khoaripe reports, many investors fear it's not enough to mitigate the effects of the contagion. And for more on this, China analyst Einar Tangen joined us from Beijing. #China #Coronavirus #AsianMarkets
Chinese stocks plunge over coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks
February 3, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us