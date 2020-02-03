UK and EU begin sparring over future trade rules | Money Talks

After the celebrations and commiserations of Brexit Day on Fridayt, the UK and the EU have set out their visions and terms for a future trade relationship. Speaking in London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the UK doesn't need to sign-up to the bloc's rules. But Brussels has warned of quotas and tariffs if it doesn't. And as Sibel Karkus reports, Johnson doesn't seem to care. We got more on this divorce from Huw Edwards, a senior lecturer on economics at Loughborough University in the UK. #EU #UK #Brexit