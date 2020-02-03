British PM Boris Johnson sets out vision for EU trade deal

Just three days ago, the UK finally left the EU. Now it has to work out its future trading relationship with the bloc. The two sides paint very different pictures of what they want to achieve. The EU says the UK must follow its rules and regulations to get a free trade deal - something which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already rejected. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #brexit #eutradedeal #euuk