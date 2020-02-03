BIZTECH
India announces $428B budget to try boost economy | Money Talks
India's government delivered its annual budget on Saturday for the next financial year, starting in April. There were widespread hopes of major reforms to kick start the economy which has seen growth slow to a more than decade low. Plans were mapped out in the budget to cut personal taxes and boost infrastructure. But many businesses have been left disappointed. Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai. For more on the story, we spoke to TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir. #India #Budget #Tax
February 3, 2020
