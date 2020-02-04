February 4, 2020
Regime forces continue to advance on rural Aleppo, northern Idlib
Tensions between Turkey and Russia are at their highest point following the attack on Turkish military forces in northern Syria. It happened as the Russian-backed Assad regime intensifies its bombing campaign on northwest Syria. To find out more our correspondent Obaida Hitto visited opposition front line positions in northern Aleppo and sent this report.
