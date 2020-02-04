February 4, 2020
Kenya School Stampede: Investigation under way after 14 children are killed
At least 14 children have been killed in a stampede at a primary school in western Kenya. Officials say they're investigating what caused the incident, but have ruled out that a scare sparked the stampede. It's little consolation for the families of those killed. Ali Mustafa has the details. #KenyaStampede #Children #Kakamega
