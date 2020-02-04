February 4, 2020
2020 US Presidential Election: Iowa's caucuses results delayed due to 'inconsistencies'
There's been a somewhat disastrous start to the Democratic campaign to decide the party's presidential candidate, with the result of the Iowa Caucuses delayed, apparently because of inconsistencies in the vote count. But, despite the absence of results, several candidates are already claiming victory. #2020 #Election2020 #2020Election
