Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial

onald Trump is only the third US president to face trial in front of the Senate, and for a time, there were some who thought he could be the first to be removed from office. But with the proceedings coming to a close, it looks like Trump is set to remain in office. The president, who’s accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine into investigating his political rival, has always maintained he's done nothing wrong. But after being impeached, he assembled an all-star legal team to defend him. We ask Trump’s celebrity impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz about his defense of the president. Plus, we look at what impact the trial could have on Trump’s re-election bid. Guests: Bassima Alghussein CEO of Alghussein Global Strategies John Burnett Republican Strategist