Coronavirus outbreak threatens global growth | Money Talks
Oil has crashed into another bear market as fears over the coronavirus outbreak hit demand in China; the world's largest crude importer. The country usually consumes about 14 million barrels a day, but with travel restrictions in place, and factories, offices and shops closed, it suddenly needs a lot less oil. The spread of the virus shows no signs of stopping, with people in at least 24 countries now infected. The fear of contagion is also taking a toll on businesses, and as Mobin Nasir reports, the economic pain is spreading to companies all over the world. For more on this, TRT World’s Research Centre's Mustafa Basbay spoke to us from Cambridge. #Coronavirus #AsianMarkets #CrudeOil
February 4, 2020
