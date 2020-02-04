Voltas-Beko opens consumer electronics plant in India | Money Talks

In the first move of its kind, one of Turkey's biggest companies has joined forces with a large Indian group to produce refrigerators and washing machines for families across the South Asian nation. Beko, the global branch of the Turkish white-goods supplier, Arcelik has come together with Indian air conditioner supplier, Voltas in a 180 million dollar project. Shamim Chowdhury travelled to the Indian city of Ahmedabad, where the first Voltas-Beko factory recently opened. #VoltasBeko #ConsumerElectronics #Arcelik