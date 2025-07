Nine-year-old operates affordable kids eyewear brand | Money Talks

The cost of eyeglasses can put a sizeable dent in people's wallets. And it's set to get worse with the dramatic increase of children suffering near sightedness in the U.S and around the world. Jillian Wolf spoke to one person in New York who's looking to change that. #EyewearBrand #KidEntrepreneurs #Spectacles