Is Democracy in Poland Under Threat?

For the last five years, Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party enacted a series of reforms to the country's judiciary that Human Rights Watch describes as 'draconian restrictions to judicial independence.' In that time, judges have been subject to disciplinary action, censure and even death threats. The European Union says it violates the commitment Poland made to following the rule of law under the EU's founding treaty. But Poland's leaders say it's a way to weed out corruption and purge the bench of lingering communist influences. So, is democracy in Poland under threat? And how should the European Council react? Guests: Spasimir Domaradzki Assistant Professor in Political Science at Lazarski University Renata Mienkowska-Norkiene Political Scientist at University of Warsaw Marcin Makowski Political Commentator Specialising in Polish Politics