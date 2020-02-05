February 5, 2020
WORLD
Turkey gives Syrian regime until end of February to withdraw
We begin here in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given the Syrian regime until the end of February to withdraw from its positions around Idlib - or face a military operation. Erdogan made the comments following the last week's attack on Turkish military in northern Syria, which left seven soldiers and one civilian contractor dead. Andrew Hopkins reports. #syria #turkeysyria #idlib
