Hong Kong conducts health checks on ship denied docking in Taiwan

Authorities across the world are scrambling to respond to the Coronavirus, with at least 24-thousand cases confirmed across 25 countries. 65 people died from the virus in mainland China on Tuesday alone, bringing the total number of deaths worldwide to 494. Almost 60 million people remain under quarantine in more than a dozen Chinese cities, in an effort to contain the virus. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #coronavirus #coronavirusship #coronavirusnews