Turkish delivery startup Getir eyes overseas markets | Money Talks
Here in Istanbul, Getir's purple delivery bikes and vans have become a familiar sight on the streets. The fleet of couriers has become the engine of growth for the Turkish grocery delivery startup. Getir, which means 'bring' in Turkish, recently received almost $40 million in funding from investors, including Silicon Valley venture capitalist Michael Moritz. As Laila Humairah reports, the fresh funding is expected to help the firm's international expansion. #Getir #FoodDelivery #SiliconValley
Turkish delivery startup Getir eyes overseas markets | Money Talks
February 5, 2020
