Trump tells Congress US is 'stronger than ever before' | Money Talks
In the US, Donald Trump has described the country's progress under his Presidency as "the great American comeback". Addressing the nation live on television in his State of the Union address, he said the US was prospering as never before. But as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the nation's bitter divisions were also on display. For more on this Dave Brat joined the show from Lynchburg in Virgina. He's a former member of the House and the dean of Business at Liberty University. #Trump StateofTheUnion #USeconomy
February 5, 2020
