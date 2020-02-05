South African Airways gets $240M in emergency funding | Money Talks

South African Airways travelers are ditching the airline. The national carrier is broke, in debt, and struggling to stay in the air. In an effort to save it, last week the Development Bank of Southern Africa gave it nearly $240 million in emergency funding. Ntshepeng Motema-Alexandra has more from Johannesburg. #SAA #Bailouts #DevelopmentBankofSouthernAfrica