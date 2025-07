Rescue workers killed, several missing in Van avalanches

At least 33 people have been killed in an avalanche in eastern Turkey. It was the second to hit the same area in Van province in less than 24 hours. Many of the dead are members of a rescue team. Search efforts have been put on hold due to the risk of yet another avalanche. Philip Owira has more. #turkeyavalanche #avalanche #avalancherescue