February 5, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Senate is hours away from final vote on Trump’s trial
In Washington the Senate is just hours away from an expected acquittal of President Donald Trump on all charges in his impeachment trial. The vote will bring to an end months of wrangling about the president's dealings with Ukraine, which have bitterly divided the country. So how did we get here? Yasmine El-Sabawi explains. #trump #impeachment #impeachmentvote
