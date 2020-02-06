US Senate aquits Trump of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been found not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was cleared of wrong-doing by a majority of Senators. Republicans described the decision to impeach Trump as a 'colossal mistake' by the Democrats. But Democrats say the trial has been a cover-up of Trump's behavior. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.