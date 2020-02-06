Thousands gather in Pakistan in support of Kashmir

Thousands of demonstrators in Pakistan have come out in support of the people of India-administered Kashmir. The rallies are part of Solidarity Day, which Pakistan observes every year on the fifth of February. Prime Minister Imran Khan says India committed a fatal mistake by revoking the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir. TRT World's Kamran Yousaf has more. #Kashmir #Pakistan #SolidarityDay