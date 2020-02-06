Bauhaus Movement

Germany's Bauhaus movement inspired modern design across the world from architecture to typography. Somehow though, there aren't many physical examples here in Turkey. Well, that hasn't stopped a new exhibition in Istanbul that explores new interpretations of the movement and its transnational impact. Showcase's Sena Arslan checked it out. Robin Schuldenfrei, Senior Lecturer in 20th Century Modernism 05:00 #Bauhaus #Design #BauhausMovement