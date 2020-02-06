February 6, 2020
Reports of anti-Chinese sentiment rising due to virus spread
Reports of anti-Chinese sentiment are on the rise as the coronavirus spreads around the world. From tension on public transport to avoiding Asian restaurants, some people of Chinese descent say they feel racially targeted. Sarah Morice takes a look at the social and economic impact coronavirus is having in the UK. #China #Coronavirus #UK
