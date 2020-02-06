February 6, 2020
Mexico: America’s Immigration Enforcer?
In the past, Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador has railed against what he calls Trump’s ‘hate campaign’ against Latin American migrants and his government even had an open-door policy with the offer of jobs for those who stayed in Mexico. So why are Mexican forces now using what’s been described as heavy-handed tactics to stop migrants from entering the US? Natalie Poyhonen reports.
