Is Mexico Mistreating Migrants?

US President Trump threatened Mexico with import tariffs unless they stopped migrants heading to the US at the border with Guatemala. Mexico went from a nation with a free-flowing migration policy, to one now accused of abusing those looking for a better life, and with the US being Mexico's largest trading partner, can President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador afford to defy Trump? Guests: Jorge Castaneda Mexico’s Former Foreign Minister Jorge Abascal Jimenez Poverty Researcher at the Ibero-American University Alethia Fernandez de la Reguera Researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico