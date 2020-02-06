Three-time Oscar nominee Kirk Douglas has died aged 103

Tributes are pouring in for Hollywood veteran Kirk Douglas. The actor has died at the age of 103. Fans have been laying flowers at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, since his son, Michael Douglas who's also an acclaimed actor, confirmed his father's death on social media on Wednesday. Francis Collings takes a look at his life. #douglas #kirkdouglas #kirkdouglasdies