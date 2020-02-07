February 7, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Chinese businesses in the UK suffer due to coronavirus fears | Money Talks
Reports of anti-Chinese sentiment is rising as the coronavirus spreads around the world. From tension on public transport to avoiding Asian restaurants, some people of Chinese descent say they feel racially targeted. Sarah Morice takes a look at the social and economic impact coronavirus is having in the UK. #UKbusinesses #coronavirus #Racism
Chinese businesses in the UK suffer due to coronavirus fears | Money Talks
Explore