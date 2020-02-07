Buttigieg narrowly defeats Sanders in Iowa caucus

After days of delays in the final tally, Pete Buttigieg has been named the winner in the Iowa Caucus, narrowly edging out Senator Bernie Sanders. The caucuses are regarded as the first step in nominating a Democratic presidential candidate. Now, candidates are shifting their attention to the next stop on the campaign trail. Lionel Donovan has more. #Buttigieg #Sanders #Iowacaucus