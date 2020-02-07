Chinese doctor who raised alarm on coronavirus in Wuhan dies

Dr Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who tried to warn the public of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, has died after being infected with it. Local authorities reportedly reprimanded him for "spreading misinformation." His death has triggered grief and anger over a worsening crisis that has now killed more than 630 people in mainland China. #Coronavirus #Wuhan #LiWenliang