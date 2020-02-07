Surviving World War II Congo soldiers honoured in documentary

Only two men remain of the "Public Force," a unit of Congolese fighters drafted by Belgium into World War II when Congo was still a Belgian colony. 75 years later, they've yet to receive recognition and compensation from Belgium. Now, a local academic turned their stories into a documentary titled "Shadows of the Forgotten" in hopes of gaining recognition for the World War II veterans from the Congo. #DRCongo #WW2 #Belgium