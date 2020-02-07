China launches probe into ‘issues’ related to doctor’s death

At least 630 people have now died from the coronavirus in China. The victims include a doctor, who was among the first to warn Chinese officials about the potential outbreak. The country's top anti-corruption body has launched an investigation into his death. More than 31 thousand cases have been confirmed in 28 countries. Philip Owira has more. #chinesedoctor #coronavirus #coronavirusnews